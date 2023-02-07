"I'm punching my ticket to the Chamber" - Former champion sends message ahead of WWE RAW

Three qualifying matches for WWE Elimination Chamber are scheduled for tonight's edition of RAW in Orlando, Florida.

Candice LeRae, Michin, Piper Niven, and Carmella will battle in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the final WWE Superstar in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 18.

The winning superstar at Elimination Chamber will go on to battle Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Austin Theory is scheduled to defend the United States Championship in an Elimination Chamber match. Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits is set to battle The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a qualifying match tonight.

Also, Montez Ford and Elias are also set to battle in a match to determine who goes on to the US Title Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event.

Ahead of WWE RAW, former tag team champion Montez Ford was briefly interviewed and vowed to win his match against Elias tonight on the red brand. Elias has already claimed that his Road to WrestleMania begins tonight.

"Hey man, you know what time it is right? It's showtime. I'm punching my ticket to the chamber," said Montez Ford.

Montez Ford on sharing the ring with WWE legends during RAW XXX

The Street Profits were involved in a memorable segment with Degeneration X, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, and Imperium during WWE RAW XXX.

Montez and Angelo eventually teamed up with Seth Rollins to battle Imperium in a six-man tag team match, with Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle serving as the special guest referee. The Street Profits and The Visionary picked up the win over Imperium in the bout.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Montez said the segment was amazing because he shared the ring with legends he watched growing up.

"That was amazing. Like, I watched this since I was a child. I loved it as a child and like to see it come full circle and being there with all those legends that brought me up and brought me through so many moments and happiness as a kid, it was amazing," said Ford.

You can watch the entire interview with The Street Profits below:

Many wrestling fans believe it is only a matter of time before Montez Ford breaks out as a singles star. It will be interesting to see if that journey begins by winning the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber on February 18.

