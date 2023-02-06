"My road to WrestleMania begins!" - Elias makes a bold claim ahead of big match against former champion on WWE RAW

The final two superstars in the United States Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber will be determined on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Austin Theory will be defending the United States Championship inside the Chamber at the WWE premium live event on February 18 at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano have already qualified for the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Title. Both members of The Street Profits have an opportunity to earn their way into the match.

Angelo Dawkins will square off against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, and Montez Ford will battle Elias.

Ahead of his qualifying match against former tag team champion Montez Ford, The Drifter took to Twitter to send a message to the wrestling fans. He stated that it has been a tough walk for him as of late, but starting this Monday, everything will turn around for him on the Road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"Tomorrow night my Road to #WrestleMania begins! It’s been a hard walk.. but everything will turn around for me!! Elias v Montez for a chance at the US Championship at Elimination Chamber takes place on #MondayNightRaw @wwe #WalkWithElias," tweeted Elias.

WWE Universe wishes Elias luck for his upcoming match on RAW

Elias had a very interesting 2022, but hopefully, things truly turn around for the 35-year-old this year.

His last win on RAW was in November 2022, when Elias teamed up with Matt Riddle to pick up a victory over Alpha Academy. The Original Bro was written off of television a couple of weeks later due to a suspension and recently shared a new look on social media.

Many wrestling fans are hopeful that Elias will get back on track tomorrow night on the red brand and earn his way into the United States Title match at Elimination Chamber.

Some fans believe that Elias deserves a WrestleMania moment with his younger brother, Ezekiel.

Krosstown 👇 @Zeketowndown @IAmEliasWWE @WWE Wish you could have had a wrestlemania moment with Ezekiel. Do it for him king @IAmEliasWWE @WWE Wish you could have had a wrestlemania moment with Ezekiel. Do it for him king

Elias is a four-time 24/7 Champion in WWE, but his title reign will likely be forgotten now that the belt is retired. If The Drifter wants to start the new year off on the right foot, his match against Montez Ford on tomorrow night's RAW is a must-win.

It will be interesting to see if the 35-year-old can turn things around on the Road to WrestleMania.

