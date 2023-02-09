"I'm sending this directly to HHH" - Chelsea Green threatens Former Women's Champion after WWE RAW

Chelsea Green has had issues with everyone since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star only managed to last five seconds in the Women's Royal Rumble before Rhea Ripley eliminated her. Despite her embarrassing showing at the premium live event, Green demands to be treated like a star by WWE Official Adam Pearce.

Since her return, Chelsea has threatened to report Pearce to HR several times, and on the latest episode of RAW, the authority figure decided to get some revenge. He booked Green in a match against Asuka, who also happened to return at the Royal Rumble and made it down to the final three.

Asuka quickly defeated Chelsea via submission, and the 31-year-old has not stopped complaining about it.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently tweeted some of the photographs from her victory over Green on the recent edition of the red brand. Chelsea replied to Asuka by threatening to report her to Triple H.

"I am sending this directly to HHH. You will be dealing with the repercussions of this, Asuka. Mark my words!!!!" tweeted Chelsea.

The USA Network airs RAW every week and decided to take the opportunity to poke fun at Chelsea Green as well. Green claimed that Asuka had caused physical and emotional damage to her.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo questions Chelsea Green's booking

Chelsea Green has returned to WWE as a comedy act that will likely find little success in terms of wins and losses.

However, her new character has been a hit with the WWE Universe thus far, with many fans finding the constant complaints by Green amusing. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo disagrees and has an interesting suggestion as to why Chelsea is being booked poorly on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that the promotion is still bitter over Chelsea and her husband, Matt Cardona, formerly known in WWE as Zack Ryder, not letting them use their pool back in the day.

"Well, remember the story with her [Chelsea Green] and Cardona, about the pool? I'm telling you, that's what this is. That's exactly what this is, 'Oh, you wouldn't let us use your pool'. That's exactly what this is. They don't forget anything," said Russo. [From 58:08 to 58:40]

Matt Cardona is rumored to be returning to the company, but nothing has come to fruition yet. It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion returns to the company on the Road to WrestleMania.

