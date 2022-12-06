"I miss you, John. I miss you."- When John Cena received a heartfelt message from current WWE Superstar

Randy Orton once opened up on his iconic rivalry with John Cena and added that he misses the former WWE Champion.

Randy Orton completed 20 years as a WWE Superstar earlier this year. The Viper looked back at some of his career-defining moments in a WWE interview and focused on his feud with John Cena. Both men were once the biggest rivals in all of WWE and mostly fought over the top title in the company. Outside the ring, though, the two legends were incredibly close.

It has been a while since Cena stopped being a regular act on WWE TV. He is trying to make it big in Hollywood and rarely makes appearances for the company now. While speaking about Cena, Orton said that he misses the veteran.

"I love John, he was my favorite opponent... I learned a lot from him. I just remember it being like every other match I've had with John. Especially, big match John... whether it was Manias, SummerSlams, Royal Rumbles, you name it. He always had the crowd in the palm of him hand. It wasn't just because they loved him so much, or they hated him so much. He understood how to get those emotions from them. It wasn't just some coincidence. Dude's a genius. I miss you, John. I miss you." [11:04-11:37]

Randy Orton and John Cena both debuted around the same time

Randy Orton and John Cena honed their craft in Ohio Valley Wrestling in the early 2000s. Both superstars made their way to WWE's main roster in the spring of 2002.

Orton didn't take long to establish himself as a universally hated on-screen villain on WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Cena also did well for himself and was the hottest babyface on SmackDown by early 2005.

Fast forward about 17 years later, and both men have carved Hall of Fame-worthy careers for themselves in WWE. Long-time fans would love to see these two men reunite on TV somewhere down the line.

Do you miss John Cena and Randy Orton's legendary rivalry? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes