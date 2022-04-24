"I miss you" - Randy Orton sends heartfelt message to former WWE Champion

Randy Orton sent a heartfelt message to his arch-rival John Cena while reacting to the greatest moments of his 20-year WWE run.

The Viper recently completed 20 years as a WWE Superstar. When one talks about the greatest superstars in the history of the company, Orton's name is bound to come up somewhere at the top. He has been a mainstay on WWE TV for two decades and has done it all in the squared circle.

Orton recently looked back at some of the greatest moments of his run so far. He talked about his TLC match with John Cena at Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2013. The bout in question was contested for both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships. In the end, Randy Orton grabbed both titles to come out victorious.

Here's what Orton had to say about his opponent, Cena:

"I love John, he was my favorite opponent. Coming up, through my career, I learned a lot from him. I just remember it being like, every other match I had with John. Especially, big match John... whether it was Manias, SummerSlams, Royal Rumbles, you name it. He always had the crowd in the palm of him hand. It was a little because they loved him so much, or they hated him so much. He understood how to get those emotions from them. It wasn't just some coincidence. Dude's a genius. I miss you, John. I miss you," said Orton. [11:04-11:37]

Check out the results from the latest episode of SmackDown here.

John Cena and Randy Orton carried the WWE on their shoulders during the PG Era

By the time Cena and Orton turned into top stars in WWE, the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and Steve Austin had already left. They suddenly became two of the hottest acts in all of WWE.

While Cena firmly established himself as one of the biggest babyfaces of all time, Orton did incredibly well as a sadistic heel. Their rivalry gave the WWE Universe a series of classic outings that many fans still cherish to this day.

Do you share Randy Orton's sentiments as well? Do you miss John Cena on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments!

Please make sure to credit Sportskeeda if you wish to use these quotes on your website.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das