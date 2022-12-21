"I wouldn't put it past him" - Former champion on Cristiano Ronaldo coming to WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews recently praised Cristiano Rinaldo's mentality and said he may do well in WWE.

WWE has had success with talent from other forms of entertainment coming into the company as of late. Musician Bad Bunny was impressive during his appearances with the company, while Logan Paul and Pat McAfee have raised the bar to another level entirely.

Apollo Crews spoke to Metro about Rinaldo's career following a disappointing 2022 World Cup. He noted that the physicality might be too much for Rinaldo but wouldn't put anything past the world-class athlete:

"Honestly, with that mentality to be a top athlete in the world on that level, I think just on the mentality alone he would’ve done okay,’ he admitted. ‘When you start the physical part, that’s a different story though, for most people. But again, [he’s] a world-class athlete so I wouldn’t put it past him." [H/T: Metro]

Apollo Crews names WWE Superstars he would like to compete against

Apollo Crews spent several years on the main roster before heading back to WWE NXT earlier this year.

During his time on the main roster, Crews won the United States and Intercontinental Championship. He has not won a title in NXT yet and recently lost an NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker at Deadline.

Speaking with Metro, the 35-year-old disclosed several names he would like to face in the company sometime down the line:

"The names I can think off the top – you’ve got Ali, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Cedric Alexander, Chad Gable. Even Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, the list just goes on with the amount of talent and the guys – some I’ve not been in the ring with, and some I’d love to step in the ring with again. From top to bottom, there’s talent." [H/T: Metro]

Apollo Crews is an incredible in-ring talent but it has been the promos that have held him back on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H can get the best out of him in the years ahead.

Would you like to see Apollo Crews on the main roster again? Let us know in the comments section below.

