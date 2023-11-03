"I started crying" - Stephanie McMahon once helped legendary 10-time WWE champion propose to his wife

Former WWE Co-CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has had a good relationship with many WWE Superstars over the years. She became close to many stars during her time in the promotion and even helped a 10-time champion propose to his wife.

Legendary superstar Batista married Angie as his second wife in 1998 after divorcing his first wife Glenda. However, the couple were too broke during their initial wedding and had to settle for cheap silver wedding bands for the occasion.

Several years later, Batista decided to propose to his wife again to ensure that they got the moment they deserved. He did so backstage at WrestleMania 21 with the help of Stephanie McMahon.

The WWE legend detailed what happened that night in his book "Batista Unleashed." He noted that he was covered in his opponent's blood, and the same got on the Tiffany & Co. ring that he had bought for his wife. Stephanie McMahon passed the ring to him backstage.

"So before WrestleMania [21], I went out and bought her a diamond engagement ring from Tiffany's. (...) I gave it to Stephanie McMahon to hold and arranged for Angie to come backstage right after the match. When Angie met me, Stephanie slipped me the ring in its blue box. I had Hunter's blood all over me and it got all over the box as I handed it to my wife. She's probably the only woman in the world who got an engagement ring from Tiffany's in a box covered in blood. She opened it and just started crying. I bent over her and I started crying, too. Then I asked her if she would marry me, using the words I'd wished I'd used those many years before. She kind of fell into my arms. It was a magical night," Batista wrote.

Expand Tweet

The proposal worked out, and the ex-WWE Superstar’s wife was more than happy at the effort. The Animal noted that Stephanie and Triple H gave them a bottle of Cristal champagne as a gift to celebrate.

Unfortunately, Batista and Angie’s marriage ended nearly a year later. However, the way The Animal proposed made for a great story.

Stephanie McMahon broke up with Triple H for some time due to a WWE Superstar

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are arguably the biggest power couple in the wrestling world. The two have made waves with their relationship both on and off television.

They fell for one another while working together. However, there was a time when The Billion Dollar Princess broke up with The Game due to his previous relationship with the late Chyna.

Stephanie broke up with Triple H soon after two months of dating because he was still living with the former Women’s Champion. The former WWE Chairwoman told the story during an interview with Howard Stern over two decades ago.

"Supposedly, they weren't dating at that point. They had a house together and they're trying to get out of the house or whatever. We saw each other for a couple months and then when it became apparent to me that obviously she is living in your house and something's going on, we stopped talking for a long time," Stephanie McMahon said.

Thankfully, they got back together, and everything worked out for the best. They are now the most powerful duo in WWE.

Do you want to see Stephanie McMahon back in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think