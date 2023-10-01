When Stephanie McMahon broke up with Triple H in real life because of female WWE star

Before dating Stephanie McMahon, Triple H was in a relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. The Game was living with The Ninth Wonder of the World when he started working with Stephanie on the McMahon-Helmsley storyline in 1999.

While working together, Triple H and The Billion Dollar Princess fell for one another. They started dating while Triple H was supposedly ending his romance with Chyna. However, Stephanie broke up with The Game a couple of months after they became an item because he was still living with the former Women's Champion.

The former WWE Chairwoman told the story during an interview with Howard Stern 21 years ago.

"Supposedly, they weren't dating at that point. They had a house together and they're trying to get out of the house or whatever. We saw each other for a couple months and then when it became apparent to me that obviously she is living in your house and something's going on, we stopped talking for a long time," Stephanie said. [H/T: WWFOldSchool]

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess got back together after the current Chief Content Officer ended his relationship with Chyna. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2003. They celebrated their 19th anniversary last year.

What was Vince McMahon's reaction to his daughter dating a WWE star?

During the same interview with Howard Stern in 2002, Stephanie McMahon also recalled her father's reaction to her getting into a relationship with one of the company's superstars.

The Billion Dollar Princess disclosed that Vince McMahon initially gave them his blessing before taking it away. Hence, they split for several months before getting back together.

"Well, he [Vince McMahon] could see what's going on. He gave us the okay and then he took it away. Because it was like if we really were gonna be together, it would have to be a big deal. It would have to be the right thing to do. And so he let us come together and then he made us be apart. And we came back together again. And if it was meant to be, you know, it was meant to be." [H/T: WWFOldSchool]

