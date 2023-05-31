When Vince McMahon wanted married Ex-WWE star to have an affair with Stephanie McMahon on-screen

In 2001, Rob Van Dam joined WWE after the closure of ECW. One of the first storylines he was supposed to participate in involved him getting into a romantic relationship with Stephanie McMahon. At that time, The Billion Dollar Princess was the on-screen wife of Triple H. However, The Game was absent from WWE TV after suffering a legitimate torn quadriceps injury.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast in 2018, Bruce Prichard claimed that Vince McMahon came up with the idea of pairing his daughter with RVD because he felt the latter was "too one-dimensional" and needed more emotions. Nevertheless, the former WWE Champion disliked the idea because he allegedly had an insecure wife.

Although RVD voiced his concerns to Prichard, the script he later received did not have many changes. Prichard recalled the Hall of Famer's reaction during the same episode of Something to Wrestle.

"Oh, well, the story goes Rob wanted to kill me. Rob wanted to do the famous pick a hand with me and knock my head off. But the story that has never been told on the other side of that was I did go back and share Rob's concerns because when you go to a talent you ask him, 'okay, do you have any problems with this angle or this story that we're gonna tell' and Rob had concerns. He didn't wanna do it. In his real-life situation, he didn't feel comfortable doing it. He didn't wanna do it. And I made that known," he said.

Prichard also recalled Vince McMahon's reaction to RVD's concerns:

"Vince's reaction to that was, 'we make movies dam*it. This is make-believe and he's an actor. God dam*it he's portraying a character and it's not real. [imitating Vince].' Well, that's tough to explain to the significant other on the other side that's sitting at home that has seen their real-life husband on a 'reality-type television show' interacting with another female. And again when you mix reality and fantasy, it's a tough mixure. But I had brought it up and Vince was going to talk to Rob about it." [1:56 - 3:17]

What happened when WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam found Bruce Prichard backstage?

When Rob Van Dam finally found Bruce Prichard backstage, he had already talked with Vince and Stephanie McMahon. Hence, luckily for Prichard, he did not play "pick a hand" with him.

Prichard explained that Stephanie and Vince succeeded in calming down the Hall of Famer.

"I did see him that day and thank God I didn't play pick a hand with him. I don't wanna get slapped by Rob Van Dam, especially when he's pissed. But I did see him. I think Stephanie got to him first. I think Vince got to him and he had calmed down by the time he ever got to me," he said. [4:30- 4:48]

Despite hinting at the romantic storyline on TV, the company dropped the angle due to RVD's discomfort.

