Ex-WWE champion addresses the Triple H and Stephanie McMahon divorce rumors 

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently addressed the rumors of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's separation.

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess fell in love while working together on a storyline in the early 2000s. They dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2003. Last year, the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. However, rumors recently suggested they have separated and are considering divorce. These speculations were never confirmed.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree was asked about the Triple H-Stephanie McMahon split rumors.

"Well, friend of the show Bin Hamin, I did his, was it Friday Night Locker Room. He was talking about how there was a point in time where like Hunter wasn't wearing his wedding ring and neither was Stephanie. And there were rumors going around that, well, back in the day with some of the Divas, I'm not gonna mention Christie Hemme's name. But I mean, so, listen, I really don't give a sh*t personally but I know, like, the internet wrestling community likes all this inside gossip sh*t, right? Because it's more entertaining than the actual TV show I guess, would you agree? So, I don't know. Who knows?" the ex-WWE star answered. [11:08 - 12:05]

Stephanie McMahon left WWE earlier this year

Last year, Vince McMahon retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. Stephanie McMahon then became the company's Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

However, The Billion Dollar Princess resigned from the Stamford-based company earlier this year after her father's return as Executive Chairman. Despite Stephanie's departure, her husband, Triple H, remained the company's Chief Content Officer.

