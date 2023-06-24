Stephanie McMahon is definitely returning to WWE despite resigning earlier this year, according to former superstar

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree believes Stephanie McMahon will return to the company.

The Billion Dollar Princess started working in her father's company as a teenager. Over the next few decades, the 46-year-old held several positions, including Executive Vice President of Creative and Chief Brand Officer. Last year, Stephanie became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE after Vince McMahon retired. However, she resigned last January after her father's return as Executive Chairman.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree addressed the possibility of seeing Stephanie return to WWE soon.

"Soon? I don't know. But coming back? Definitely. F**k, yeah. Remember when we thought Shane [McMahon] was gone after Vince f**king sent him home, then he shows up at WrestleMania," he said.

A former WWE Superstar recently recalled fearing getting fired by Stephanie McMahon

During her time in WWE, Stephanie McMahon has dealt with many talents, including Eva Marie. The former Total Divas star recently recalled having a serious meeting with The Billion Dollar Princess after pretending to have a dance background in an attempt to become Fandango's dance partner.

In a recent YouTube video, Eva Marie revealed that she feared getting fired by Stephanie.

"Yikes, okay, so I was super paranoid in the sense of I potentially could get fired because clearly season one of Total Divas I was just like taking risks left and right. I dyed my hair red when I should've went blonde, and then on this one, I wanted to make it to the main roster and be on TV, so I took a stab in the dark and attempted to be Fandango's dance partner, which obviously I had no idea what I was doing or what that invovled. So, I shot my shot and failed. However, I did not regret taking that opportunity. Take the bull by the horns. And I didn't get fired," she said.

