38-year-old Ex-WWE star feared getting fired after meeting with Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recently recalled how she was afraid of being fired after a meeting with Stephanie McMahon.

Eva Marie signed with the Stamford-based company in 2013 and immediately joined the cast of Total Divas. During her early days in WWE, Ms. All Red Everything claimed to have a dancing background and auditioned to be Fandango's new dance partner. However, it later became clear that she could not dance.

On an episode of Total Divas, Eva Marie was shown having a serious meeting with Stephanie McMahon after the incident. During a recent video on her YouTube channel, Eva Marie reacted to the clip of her meeting with The Billion Dollar Princess, revealing that her heart was racing and she was afraid of getting fired.

"First of all, this is bringing me way back. Second of all, this is with Stephanie McMahon so my heart is racing. I totally recall this moment for sure because it was one of my first times ever meeting Stephanie. And meeting her on this situation is never a good thing. And this is when I was pretending that I could dance with Fandango," she said.

The former superstar added:

"Yikes, okay, so I was super paranoid in the sense of I potentially could get fired because clearly season one of Total Divas I was just like taking risks left and right. I dyed my hair red when I should've went blonde and then on this one I wanted to make it to the main roster and be on TV, so I took a stab in the dark and attempted to be Fandango's dance partner, which obviously I had no idea what I was doing or what that invovled. So, I shot my shot and failed. However, I did not regret taking that opportunity. Take the bull by the horns. And I didn't get fired." [From o0:30 to 02:02]

Will Eva Marie return to WWE?

After leaving the Stamford-based company in 2017 to pursue other options, Eva Marie returned to RAW in June 2021. However, her second run ended in November of that year when she was released from her contract due to budget cuts.

During a recent video posted on her YouTube channel, the former superstar addressed her wrestling future.

"[What are your goals and aspirations for the future of your wrestling career?] To always go back and forth with WWE like I am now," she said.

