Controversial former RAW Superstar plans to make WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recently addressed her wrestling future, expressing her interest in returning to the Stamford-based company.

The All Red Everything joined the company in 2013. She spent about four years in the company, during which she starred in Total Divas and competed on SmackDown, NXT, and Monday Night RAW. However, she left in 2017 to pursue other options.

About four years later, Eva Marie returned to the promotion. Nevertheless, her second run ended a few months later as she was released from her contract in November 2021. During her two stints, the Total Divas star was heavily criticized for her poor in-ring skills.

During a recent video posted on Eva Marie's YouTube channel, the 38-year-old spoke about her future in the wrestling business. She disclosed that she is still interested in returning to the Stamford-based company.

[What are your goals and aspirations for the future of your wrestling career?] To always go back and forth with WWE like I am now," she said. [From 07:15 to 07:21]

Eva Marie revealed that she was laughed at backstage for a botch on RAW. Check out the story here.

Eva Marie has an ongoing relationship with WWE

Despite being released in 2021, Eva Marie recently disclosed in a YouTube video on her channel that she still has an ongoing relationship with the Stamford-based company.

The former Total Divas star stated that the door is always open for a potential return.

"The talks of me coming back to WWE, it's one of those things where, I know you guys want a yes or no answer, and the truth is it's maybe. We have an ongoing relationship. I was just in talks to WWE Studios talking about, you know, ideas and movies and TV. And then obviously that door is like always open potentially of coming back, who knows. Eva Marie can come back as, you know, like a dark kind of persona, dye my hair back to black, come in. You never know," Eva Marie said.

A Hall of Famer confirmed she had real-life heat with Eva Marie. Check out her comments here.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes