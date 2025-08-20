4 Female stars who had a crush on WWE's Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. Outside the squared circle, The Original Tribal Chief is admired by many for his personality and looks.

That said, the former Undisputed WWE Champion has a massive female fan base. Surprisingly, the list also includes some famous female pro wrestlers from WWE, TNA, and even AEW. In this listicle, we will look at four female stars who had a crush on Roman Reigns.

#4. Former WWE star Steph De Lander revealed a wild story

Ex-NXT Superstar Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) had a short run in WWE from 2021 to 2022. She is currently active in TNA Wrestling, where she is working with Mance Warner.

STEPH DE LANDER @stephdelander I almost got arrested in 2014 trying to meet Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Axxess. You can read the full story in my new autobiography at !!🤓

In a tweet, Steph De Lander revealed that in 2014, she almost got arrested trying to meet Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Axxess. The post subtly revealed that she was a big fan of The Original Tribal Chief and may have had a crush on him.

#3. Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) believed Roman Reigns was 'hot'

Former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is currently riding a massive wave of success in AEW. She holds eight championships across different companies.

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado Agreed Roman is totally HOT! #TotalDivas who else agrees?

In 2017, while speaking to the media in Australia, Mone heaped praise on Roman Reigns and said she loved him, regardless of whether fans liked him or not. Moreover, Banks wrote that Reigns was "hot" in a tweet posted in 2013.

#2. Popular interviewer Jackie Redmond responded to claims of having a crush on Reigns

Recently, a fan shared an old picture from Jackie Redmond's official Instagram handle. Redmond was seen planting a kiss on Roman Reigns' cheek on a TV in the post.

A fan shared the old picture on X (formerly Twitter) and asked the RAW backstage correspondent whether she had a crush on Reigns. Redmond quoted the tweet and jokingly wrote that the image was photoshopped with laughing emojis.

#1. Former TNA star shared bold reaction to seeing Reigns for the first time

On the sixth season of Tough Enough, The Original Tribal Chief made a surprise appearance to interact with the contestants. Former TNA star Raquel (Gabriela Castrovinci) was one of the participants on the show.

After meeting Reigns for the first time, Castrovinci called him "beautiful" and shared the following reaction:

"That man is so beautiful. His [Roman Reigns] face, his eyes, his hair. I swear to God I got wet."

Currently, the OTC is feuding with Seth Rollins and his heel faction. Reigns is seemingly set to face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris 2025.

