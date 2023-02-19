"I am THE FUTURE" - 31-year-old star warns WWE official Adam Pearce ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Official Adam Pearce has had a lot to deal with ahead of Elimination Chamber.

He failed miserably as the moderator for the contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The segment devolved into pure chaos as The Beast hurled security guards around like they were nothing. On top of all that, he has to deal with a recently returned superstar that will not stop complaining.

Chelsea Green returned at Royal Rumble and was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. She has gone 0-2 since the premium live event but still wants Adam Pearce to book her as an established star.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter ahead of Elimination Chamber tonight and responded to a question from Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter account.

Sportskeeda Wrestling asked if Pearce should have considered adding Chelsea to RAW's main event this past Monday, and Green took offense to the question. The former IMPACT Wrestling star claimed that she is the future of WWE. She tagged Adam in the post and claimed that the authority figure is well aware of that.

"What kind of question is this? Obviously the people want to see me in the ring. I am THE FUTURE of this @WWE and @ScrapDaddyAP knows it… #WWEChamber," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green wants to be added to the WWE Elimination Chamber match

Chelsea Green has accomplished very little since returning to the company but wants everything handed to her.

She recently campaigned on Twitter for the company's management to add her to the Women's Elimination Chamber match tonight. Natalya, Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Nikki Cross will compete inside the chamber tonight. The winner of the bout will go on to battle Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Despite not holding a single victory since her return, Green claimed that she should be added to the match because of the cute outfit she will be wearing for the premium live event.

"Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in Canada 🇨🇦I [email protected] management will do right by me and add me to the match…," tweeted Chelsea Green.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

I know Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in CanadaI know @WWE management will do right by me and add me to the match… Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in Canada 🇨🇦 I know @WWE management will do right by me and add me to the match… https://t.co/ch2Djceh7v

Chelsea Green is not currently assigned to RAW or SmackDown by Triple H. It will be interesting to see if she continues to float between the two brands after Elimination Chamber, as the audience has enjoyed her backstage interactions with Adam Pearce.

