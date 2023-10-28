"I think everyone was shocked" - Multiple time women's champion shocked by title change 

WWE can sometimes shock not only the fans but even legendary veteran wrestlers with almost 20 years of experience. One of those moments occured this week on NXT when Becky Lynch got pinned by Lyra Valkyria in a title match.

The unexpected title change left fans and former women's champion Mickie James all equally shocked. The Man ended her run in NXT with a dramatic match against compatriot Lyra Valkyria in the main event on night one of NXT Halloween Havoc.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE star analysed why the title change was so shocking. She noted that with Jade Cargill targetting the NXT title, everyone expected her to challenge Becky in a marquee match. You can read her entire comments below.

"I think everyone was shocked too because I believe that we all kind of assumed that we would see Jade..you know after whoever the winner was, Jade approach the winner of the match... so in our minds we kinda had set it up like oh, we are gonna see Jade come in and try to take out Becky and try to take that championship or whatever so perhaps a lot of us overlooked Lyra," Said James (3:59-4:26)

Mickie James reveals why Nick Aldis is perfect as GM of WWE Smackdown

The 44-year old legend is married to former Impact and NWA world champion Nick Aldis. Aldis was recently revealed as the new General Manager of the blue brand by Triple H. During an interview with Under The Ring, James revealed why her husband is the perfect GM.

"He’s so great on the microphone as it is, but I think this GM role is perfect because he can be cocky and people can love him, or they can hate him. I’m so excited for him and he deserves it more than the world." Said James [H/T: Fightful]

Plenty of fans who have followed Aldis' career have been clamoring for WWE to give the 36-year-old star a chance. While the chance may have come much later than expected and albeit in a different role, the talented English wrestler is confident of making a mark in the company.

