"I thought we were friends" - When heartbroken WWE star responded to CM Punk publicly insulting him

A beloved WWE Superstar was once left dumbstruck by CM Punk's public insult directed at him. The Miz was genuinely sad over Punk's now-iconic tweet calling him out for wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

In early 2020, The Miz took a friendly jibe at Punk following his appearance on WWE Backstage on FOX. In a massive shocker, Punk fired back at him without mincing his words and told him to "s*ck a blood money covered d**k in Saudi Arabia."

The Miz didn't respond to CM Punk's public insult, and the latter deleted his tweet minutes later. The post came back to haunt Punk when he went to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions 2025. As for The Miz, he later appeared on the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast and spoke about Punk's profanity-filled tweet aimed at him. Judging by his words, he was heartbroken over the tweet:

“I have no idea, to be honest with you. I still to this day have no idea. To be honest, I thought we were friends. It’s just one of those things where you’re like, god man, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I really don’t. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly don’t know. I don’t get it. I don’t get him.” [H/T Cageside Seats]

CM Punk's apology to The Miz

The Miz is one of the most respected WWE veterans

Months before Punk came back to WWE, The Miz visited RAW and chatted with several stars backstage before he was told to leave. Punk spoke with him and apologized for his tweet targeting him.

Here's what The A-Lister said on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez:

“Yeah, it was in Chicago, and I was just walking down the stairs, and he was standing there. We just locked eyes. Remember, he left a long time ago and has never been back, right, and it always felt like it was a ‘never going to happen’ type of thing. To see him backstage, I was like, ‘What?’ So we ended up having a really good conversation, and it was one of those moments where [it was] guys talking, and we kind of just buried the hatchet, I guess you could say," The Miz said. [H/T Fightful]

CM Punk is a changed man now. The veteran recently traveled to Saudi Arabia and was heavily booed during the Night of Champions Kickoff show. He apologized to the fans for his tweet bashing their country and was then cheered by the capacity crowd.

CM Punk lost to John Cena in an Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions 2025. He also received massive backlash from fans for changing his tune and apologizing to Saudi Arabian fans.

