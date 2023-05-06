"I told her in person" - When former top WWE star confessed his attraction to Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is now one of the most popular superstars in WWE. While the 26-year-old is in an on-screen romantic relationship with her Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio, several fans have admitted to being attracted to The Eradicator.

On an episode of Table Talk in 2021, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley also admitted to being attracted to Ripley, choosing her as the most attractive woman in the company.

"[Who is the most attractive female wrestler?] Our Women's Champion right now on RAW. [You're a Rhea Ripley fan?] I'm a big... I mean Rhea is a very... Well, she's a very nice girl, very very nice, very pleasant, respectful. I love her attitude and her demeanor towards the business. It's phenomenal. She's truly a student of the game," he said. [0:48 - 1:09]

During another episode of the same podcast, in which Ripley was also a guest, D-Von disclosed that he told Ripley in person that he thinks she was the best-looking female superstar.

"Well, here's the deal. I said that on the show, you wanna know why I said that on the show? I've told her already in person that I thought she was the best-looking diva, well not diva, women's wrestler out there right now. I've said that to her. We've had countless conversations about that. You know, because the dirt sheets would be like, 'Oh my God! D-Von is infatuated with Rhea.' Okay, and your point is what? I mean we're friends. I mean we're good. I mean, it's not like I'm thirsty or anything. I mean, I could be but, you know, I respect her so much," D-Von added. [1:36 - 2:10]

Rhea Ripley will face Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley outlasted 29 other female superstars to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and earn herself a women's title shot at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator later defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

The Judgment Day member will defend her SmackDown Women's Title for the first time tonight when she goes head-to-head against LWO's Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

