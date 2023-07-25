"I totally got drunk" - When top ex-WWE star detailed her "awkward" date with Peter Kraus

Several WWE Superstars have dated well-known public figures, including actors and other TV personalities. Following her breakup with John Cena in 2018, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella went on a date with The Bachelorette star Peter Kraus.

Nikki's date with Kraus was featured on Total Bellas. Despite liking the TV star, the former Divas Champion seemed uncomfortable during their date. She even stopped him from kissing her.

The 39-year-old WWE Hall of Famer opened up about the experience during an appearance on Busy Tonight. She dubbed her date with Kraus "awkward."

"That was like my first like, just, like [the] first date in what, over six to seven years. It was so awkward, and I totally got drunk. I didn't even really want to flirt because it just was so awkward," Nikki said. "No, but you flirted because I watched the footage back, but it was really bad. I'm like, 'My sister needs help on dating, she's not a good dater,'" Brie Bella said.

Nikki added:

"When we watched it back I got so bright red, I couldn't watch it. I was so embarrassed of myself." [H/T: Bustle]

WWE legend Nikki Bella is currently married to Artem Chigvintsev

In early 2019, Nikki Bella started dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. The couple spent about ten months together before announcing their engagement in November of that year. In January 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Nikki and Chigvintsev welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020. About two years later, they tied the knot. The former Divas Champion recently sent a heartfelt message to her husband on Instagram on Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day @theartemc ❤️ Loved having this Tahoe getaway with our fam. ✨ So grateful for the daddy you are and have become. It truly has been beautiful watching you on this journey [for] the past three years. Your sweet soul, playful spirit, and engineer mind has [sic] made you the perfect daddy for our Matteo! We love you so much!! We couldn't imagine our lives without you, daddy!! 💋"

