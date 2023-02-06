"I wanna get a title in front of live fans" - Former WWE Champion wants top titles split

Just because the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship are currently on Roman Reigns, it does not mean all top stars want to keep the two together.

While speaking with Scott Fishman of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Drew McIntyre discussed wanting to make the Universal and WWE Championships separate from one another, but did not want to take away from what current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has done throughout his long reign with both titles.

"I wanna get a title in front of live fans. I had it for 300 days with nobody there. Obviously, Clash [at the Castle] would have been an awesome moment if I was able to pull it off. Roman's on this run of a lifetime right now. Curious to see where that goes. Ideally we'll get those titles separated back on their respective shows and back on the live events and all over. But can't deny what Roman's done with them and how he's representing [WWE] as champion." (H/T WrestleZone)

Drew McIntyre has failed to defeat Roman Reigns in a few one-on-one matchups during this 'Head of the Table' run as Reigns was victorious at Clash at the Castle as well as in a champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series 2020.

What will Drew McIntyre be doing at WWE Wrestlemania 39?

Drew McIntyre has been teaming up with Sheamus as part of the Banger Bros., and even though they are riding the ranks of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, they are not currently slated to face off against The Usos for them at the Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleVotes took to Twitter to report that there are discussions to have a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship between Gunther, Sheamus, and McIntyre.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD. I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD.

However, there is nothing set in stone right now, and as always, plans can always change.

