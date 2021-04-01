WWE WrestleMania 37 is firmly on the horizon, taking place on April 10 and April 11, 2021. This year's two-day event will feature the return of live fans to WWE programming for the first time in over 12 months.

WrestleMania is known for being the biggest event on the WWE calendar. The PPV has provided fans with iconic matches and incredible moments that will live in the hearts of people around the world for a lifetime.

Since its inaugural event in 1985, WrestleMania has provided a number of magnificent moments resulting in some ever-lasting and iconic images.

Let's take a closer look at some iconic images from every WWE WrestleMania since 1985.

WWE WrestleMania I

The inaugural WrestleMania event took place on March 31, 1985 (Credit = WWE Network)

The inaugural WrestleMania pay-per-view event emanated from Madison Square Garden on March 31, 1985.

The main event featured World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan teaming up with Mr. T to defeat “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

WWE WrestleMania 2

Andre The Giant won the WWE vs NFL battle royal at WrestleMania 2 (Credit = WWE Network)

WrestleMania 2 was the first Show of Shows to be broadcast from multiple locations. The second venue on the card was the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago, Illinois.

The card featured Andre The Giant winning a battle royal that featured WWE Superstars and NFL players.

WWE WrestleMania III

Hulk Hogan defended the WWE Championship against Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III (Credit = WWE Network)

In front of a record crowd of 93,173 fans, Hulk Hogan bodyslammed and defeated Andre The Giant to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This is considered to be one of the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history.

WWE WrestleMania IV

"Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WWE Championship for the first time at WrestleMania IV (Credit = WWE Network)

“Macho Man” Randy Savage won a 14-man single-elimination tournament at WrestleMania IV to become the World Champion for the first time. Savage defeated Ted DiBiase in the finals to leave WrestleMania with the prestigious Championship gold.

WWE WrestleMania V

The Ultimate Warrior squared off against "Ravishing" Rick Rude at WrestleMania V (Credit = WWE Network)

WrestleMania V saw “Ravishing” Rick Rude defeat The Ultimate Warrior to become the Intercontinental Champion thanks to some assistance from Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. This marked The Ultimate Warrior’s first pinfall defeat.

WWE WrestleMania VI

Randy Savage and Queen Sherri faced off against Dusty Rhodes and Sapphire at WrestleMania VI (Credit = WWE Network)

Emanating from Skydome in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes and Sapphire defeated the “Macho King” Randy Savage and Queen Sherri in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania VI. This was Dusty Rhodes' only match at the Show Of Shows.

WWE WrestleMania VII

Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior Clashed in a retirement match at WrestleMania VII (Credit = WWE Network)

After Randy Savage cost The Ultimate Warrior the World Championship at the Royal Rumble, the latter defeated the former in a retirement match at WrestleMania VII. After the match, Savage would emotionally reunite with former manager Miss Elizabeth.

