Iconic match type to return after 472 days for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023? Predicting what could happen on WWE RAW

One of the matches set for WWE SummerSlam 2023 is Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. The two stars will face each other for the third time, and reports suggest their bout may not be a simple one-on-one match. Many stipulations are being thrown around, but one unlikely to be utilized is a Dog Collar match.

The last time a Dog Collar match occurred in WWE was in NXT UK on April 20, 2022, which later aired on May 19. Wild Boar and Eddie Dennis locked horns in the brutal bout. It was also the first time the stipulation was used in the company since British Bulldog and Vader's showdown in 1997.

Cody Rhodes or Brock Lesnar may not favor competing under the iconic stipulation on August 5. As per a report by BWE via PWMania, the Dog Collar match was among the stipulations presented for Rhodes and Lesnar III. However, the idea was allegedly rejected by either one of the stars.

With The Biggest Party of the Summer inching closer, fans should expect WWE to announce a stipulation for Lesnar and Rhodes' rubber match. However, a Dog Collar bout is seemingly now out of the picture.

Did Cody Rhodes or Brock Lesnar already compete in a Dog Collar match?

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar began wrestling training in 2000, while Rhodes officially joined the business six years later. Both stars have competed under several stipulations during their careers, but only one has experience in a Dog Collar match.

Cody Rhodes competed in a Dog Collar match during his All Elite Wrestling tenure. On the October 7, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite, he defeated Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper in WWE) for the TNT Championship under the abovementioned stipulation.

Unsurprisingly, the contest was brutal, featuring numerous hard-hitting maneuvers. Some fans consider it one of the most memorable matches in the Jacksonville-based company's history and Rhodes' career.

What will be the most likely stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III at WWE SummerSlam?

Rhodes and Lesnar have dished several beatdowns on each other amid their ongoing feud. With the July 31, 2023, episode of RAW set to be the final show of the red brand before SummerSlam, a stipulation could be announced soon for the highly anticipated bout.

As per reports, multiple stipulations were pitched for Rhodes vs. Lesnar. However, the front runner is seemingly a bull rope match.

It remains to be seen what Rhodes and Lesnar will do on the upcoming WWE RAW show and who will come out on top in their rematch on Saturday.