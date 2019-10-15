ICW GONZO | Unconventional, Outrageous, Outlandish, Extreme and Must-see

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 28 // 15 Oct 2019, 05:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The first-ever GONZO did not disappoint!

This past Saturday, ICW Gonzo had its first ever outing and it most definitely set itself apart from every other wrestling show during the three-hour taping.

When owner and founder Mark Dallas announced the show's inauguration back in August, ICW Gonzo promised to be "Unconventional. Outrageous. Outlandish. Extreme." But the premiere event was so much more than that. Add in unpredictable, entertaining, intimate, wild, incredible and, of course, downright insane, and you might get somewhere towards defining this unique happening.

The inmates run The Asylum...

Set inside The Asylum, Gonzo may be the sweatiest, most intimate show you'll ever see stars like Jordan Devlin, Kenny Williams, Stevie Boy and Isla Dawn at, but while the show is filmed inside a small warehouse ICW turned into a training school known as the GPWA Asylum, the setting is perfect.

Imagine having a house party with a wrestling ring in your living room. Sounds cool, right? Well, chuck in some of the best wrestling talent in Scotland... Britain. In fact, the world - and add top-notch production values into the works, and you have just that. Around 100 fans rocked up to a warehouse at 6 pm armed with their own alcohol (of course, to drink responsibly as per ICW's guidelines) to see a show reminiscent of ECW back in its early years.

Or, more relevant to this occasion, for fans familiar with ICW, this show is a throwback to the promotion's earlier years in terms of the intimate venue, but with the stars of today and lighting that is second to none for a venue of this capacity.

#ICWGONZO is absolutely brilliant.



“Unconventional. Outrageous. Outlandish. Extreme.” That doesn’t even begin to justify it.



Unpredictable action in an incredibly intimate venue - but the production values are an absolute 10/10. pic.twitter.com/r2NL2YAh62 — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 (@consciousgary) October 12, 2019

Gonzo was created to simply fill the gaps in between ICW Fight Club tapings, shining a light on the Zero-G Division and showcasing the promotion's younger talents, but it may just have cemented its place as one of the most must-see shows in professional wrestling via an explosive debut.

Dallas claims that the show is the embodiment of ICW, and it most certainly is just that - the perfect gateway to becoming a fan of the promotion, with founder and owner Mark Dallas telling fans why they should do just that.

Advertisement

You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over!

Now, the action...

So, I've told you all about WHY the venue is incredible and about the production values - but what actually happened?!

Well, if you don't want to know any spoilers, but want to know what matches took place, here is a list of the matches that happened at Gonzo.

Jordan Devlin vs Kieran Kelly

Power Trip vs Darren Vice, Dean Ford & Ian Skinner

Isla Dawn vs Aivil - #1 Contender's Match for the ICW Women's Championship at F&L XII

Stevie Boy vs Ravie Davie

Kez Evans vs Michael May

Kenny Williams vs Scotty Davis

Jason Reed vs The Sam Barbour Experience

Lewis Girvan vs Stevie James

Liam Thomson vs Leyton Buzzard - ICW Zero-G Championship Match

If you want to know what happened, just click over onto the next page!

NEXT: Spoilers and results for Episode 1 of ICW Gonzo

1 / 2 NEXT