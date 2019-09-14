ICW News: WWE 205 Live star confirmed for Insane Championship Wrestling's Fear & Loathing XII

ICW presents Fear and Loathing XII!

Breaking news coming out of Insane Championship Wrestling tonight, as WWE 205 Live Superstar Noam Dar will make his return to ICW, competing over the whole weekend at Fear & Loathing XII, which emanates from Glasgow's SWG3 venue.

Noam Dar returns to ICW!

The announcement of the Scottish Supernova's appearance comes just days after the news that Sami Callihan makes his ICW debut at the very same event.

Details are so far scarce about Fear & Loathing aside from the date and venue, but - as always with ICW - it promises to be an incredible event!

Former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado joined us on Dropkick DiSKussions recently, and couldn't contain his excitement about Fear & Loathing XII

I'm fevered for Fear and Loathing this year. What happened last year? I was with James Storm, I loved that. That was brilliant. This year... What we've got planned - big, man. It's going to be big. It's going to be f***ing big. I can't wait.

You can catch the entire interview below.

Wait a minute, what is ICW?

In case you've been living under a rock (and it's cool if you have been, we all need to live somewhere), ICW is one of the hottest promotions in international pro wrestling right now.

The promotion is the brainchild of Mark Dallas, who has gone from putting on shows in front of 20-30 people in Maryhill to selling out the 5,000-capacity SECC and putting on monumental shows at Glasgow's 11,000-capacity SSE Hydro.

The promotion has featured the likes of Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, the Dudley Boyz, Kushida, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Wolfgang, and many others. Even Triple H has appeared in an ICW ring!

The promotion is one of the most innovative in the world right now, a point no more prominent than in the announcement of ICW Gonzo - with NXT UK's Kenny Williams and Jordan Devlin set to appear on the show's debut.

You can jump on the bandwagon or get run the f*** over!

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, while tickets for ICW Gonzo are available here, or you can catch both shows on ICW On Demand here.

