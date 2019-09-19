ICW News: WWE's Noam Dar issues warning to upcoming opponent - via Sportskeeda article

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 41 // 19 Sep 2019, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Noam Dar took offence to Sportskeeda's praise for one of his opponents

WWE 205 Live Superstar Noam Dar has today issued a huge warning to his upcoming opponent for Insane Championship Wrestling's Fear & Loathing XII - via Sportskeeda on Twitter!

The announcement of the Scottish Supernova's appearance came just days after the news that Sami Callihan makes his ICW debut at the very same event, before it was confirmed that Dar would face off against Leyton Buzzard and Kez Evans in a Triple Threat Match.

When I decided to make Leyton Buzzard the latest subject of my 'Introducing...' series, encouraging Sportskeeda readers to jump on the bandwagon or "get run the f*** over" - Buzzard's upcoming opponent responded to my tweet in hilarious fashion!

Keep yer typewriter nearby Gary cause it will be a different article you write after @InsaneChampWres Fear & Loathing weekend when a burst the bandwagon tires & steal his wee panto mask — SUPERNOVA11 (@NoamDar) September 19, 2019

The Scottish Supernova issued a warning to his opponent via Twitter, stating that he was going to "burst the tyres" of Buzzard's bandwagon, and "steal his wee panto mask" at Fear & Loathing, stating that I'd be writing a very different article on my, ahem, typewriter.

The Scottish Supernova would then comically hit back at our very own Kevin C Sullivan, too.

wow thanks Kevin any other blockbuster revelations for me while yer at it ya melt — SUPERNOVA11 (@NoamDar) September 19, 2019

For a taste of what you can expect from Leyton Buzzard, he was in action at this week's ICW Fight Club, teaming up with Grado against Ravie Davie and Kez Evans - or you can read all about The Prodigy here.

Advertisement

Scotland's hottest promotion...

ICW is the brainchild of Mark Dallas, and has gone from putting on shows in front of 20-30 people in Maryhill to selling out the 5,000-capacity SECC and putting on monumental shows at Glasgow's 11,000-capacity SSE Hydro.

The likes of Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, the Dudley Boyz, Kushida, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Wolfgang, and many others have appeared in an ICW ring, and even Triple H made a surprise appearance!

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, while tickets for ICW Gonzo are available here, or you can catch both shows on ICW On Demand here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!