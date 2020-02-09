Identities of King Corbin's victims on WWE SmackDown revealed

King Corbin riling up the crowd with his heelish antics

As confirmed on last night's SmackDown Live, the rivalry between King Corbin and Roman Reigns is far from over. The show saw King Corbin storm into the production truck after a clip of last week's dog food segment was shown to the audience. Corbin went on to grab a production worker and assault him before a bunch of producers and referees rushed over to the victim's help. Later in the night, Corbin came out to the ring and cut a promo belittling The Big Dog. He followed it up by targeting a fan and pouring a drink over him before Reigns came out and attacked the dastardly villain.

The identities of both of Corbin's victims have been revealed now. The production worker that Corbin assaulted is Lucian D. Light, the manager of All Pro Wrestling, a promotion from California. The 'fan' who got the drink poured over him is Markus Mac, the promoter of APW. You can check out the Twitter profiles of both the plants below:

Who encountered King Baron Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE on @WWE SmackDown Live? The production worker he assaulted was manager & @allprowrestling graduate Lucian D. Light @LucianDLight. Baron also poured All Pro Wrestling Promoter Markus Mac’s @MARKUSMAC drink on his head. #WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/q40qaKAVeI — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) February 8, 2020

Also read: Rey Mysterio reveals when Dominick decided to become a pro wrestler

The plants seemed to have done a pretty good job last night as Corbin was showered with a loud chorus of boos following both incidents. Corbin is all set to battle Roman Reigns again. The two Superstars will collide inside a steel cage this time, at the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.