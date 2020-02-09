Rey Mysterio reveals when Dominick decided to become a pro wrestler

Rey and Dominick

WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently sat down with BT Sport and discussed a bunch of topics with regards to the pro wrestling future of his son Dominick. Mysterio opened up on when Dominick decided that he wanted to follow in Rey's footsteps and become a wrestler. Although Dominick was already brought into the business when he was a kid, he decided to actively pursue a career in professional wrestling when he was 19-year-old.

He's got an idea of his own, and he didn't ask to be a part of this world until he was 19. He grew up around it. We did several storylines with him and Eddie, of course. I think that always stayed with him. Once he figured out what he wanted to do and he asked, 'dad, can you train me? I wanna see if I can make it in this business,' I was like wow. I never forced it upon him. I never pressured him. It was something that came natural and organic. I think that's why he's a different type of breed, but he has something special to give. I feel it. As a father, I have that instinct that he's gonna be something special.

Dominick was involved in a storyline back in 2005, that saw the late Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio fighting for his custody, which led to a Ladder match at SummerSlam 2005. Last year, Dominick was featured heavily on WWE RAW and SmackDown Live, and even assisted Rey in his attempt to defeat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, though the masked legend failed to win the WWE title at the PPV.