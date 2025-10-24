Ilja Dragunov to lose his United States Title after just one week to major WWE star? Potential explored

Ilja Dragunov shocked the world last week on SmackDown by winning the United States Championship right upon his return. It was a historic moment for The Mad Dragon as he clinched his first big title on the WWE main roster. However, his celebrations didn't last long, as Dragunov suffered a merciless attack at the hands of the MFT following his match.Rumors have been swirling that The Unbesiegbar could lose his coveted title to Solo Sikoa just a week after winning it. For the past weeks, Sikoa and Co. have been targeting every superstar who has been around the United States Championship picture, be it Sami Zayn or Shinsuke Nakamura. This clearly indicates that The Street Champion has his sights set on the US Title.There is a good possibility that Solo Sikoa could once again prey upon Ilja Dragunov, now that he is champion. However, the chances of The Mad Dragon losing his gold tonight are very low. The 32-year-old is riding on red-hot momentum following his stunning return as he won his first championship in WWE. Therefore, Dragunov losing his gold could deflate all his momentum.It could prove to be a huge disaster for his current reign, which has just started to take off. What is supposed to be a phenomenal United States Championship run may end up being a fiasco. Considering all these factors, WWE might not go in that direction for now. Although Solo Sikoa could dethrone Ilja Dragunov, this may not happen at this point.Ilja Dragunov to be involved in a tag team feud on SmackDown?Ilja Dragunov has been riding on the edge of a lightning bolt since becoming the new United States Champion. Since then, fans have been anticipating several blockbuster matches for him. However, WWE might not put The Mad Dragon in a singles feud for now despite him being a champion.Dragunov could be involved in a tag team feud with the MFT for the coming weeks. Last week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Co. attacked not only him but also Sami Zayn. Therefore, the latter also has a score to settle with the heel faction, as he has been getting attacked by MFT week after week.As a result, Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn could join forces to battle Solo Sikoa's faction on SmackDown. This could put the spotlight on all the superstars involved. stirring something interesting on the brand. WWE could run this feud for a few weeks before eventually pushing The Mad Dragon into a singles feud.However, this is currently speculation and it remains to be seen what the company has in store for Dragunov. The Unbesiegbar winning the United States Championship has made things interesting on SmackDown once again.