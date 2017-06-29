Impact news: Scott Steiner makes an outlandish claim about his personal life

Big Poppa Pump makes a very interesting and outlandish statement

by Rohit Nath News 29 Jun 2017, 16:26 IST

Scott Steiner returned to Impact Wrestling recently

What’s the story?

On a recent conference call, when asked by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet about “ Freaks around the world”, Scott Steiner claims that he slept with 15,000 women, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’ s said record of 20,000 women in his lifetime.

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling had a conference call featuring Scott Steiner, uncensored. This was done in order to promote the upcoming PPV Slammiversary. At the PPV, Scott Steiner will be teaming up with Josh Matthews to take on Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park.

Steiner has been on the indie circuit since 2010, and he last appeared with Impact Wrestling(then TNA) around 2012. His return marks his second run with the company.

The heart of the matter

When asked by Ryan Satin about his own record when talking about Freaks around the world, and Steiner made a very bold claim:

“Back in 1998-1999, I broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record with 15,000 women. I always thought that even though it’s not listed in the Book of World Records, I was a fan of Wilt Chamberlain and that was one world record I tried to break. In 1999, I broke it”

Quite the bizarre claim to make, but then again, it’s Scott Steiner who’s saying it, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.You can listen to the audio clip below, courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet

What’s next?

Big Poppa Pump will gear up for Slammiversary, where he’ll team up with Josh Matthews in what should be an interesting and funny match to watch.

Author’s Take

Quite an entertaining and amusing statement by Scott Steiner, which is obviously just something he’s saying for publicity. Even if someone were to do what he claims to do, that would be an average of 41 a day, which itself is absolutely hilarious.

Big Poppa Pump, never stop being entertaining.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com