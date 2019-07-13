Impact Rumors: Tessa Blanchard & Sami Callihan set up for a possible rematch? Talk Slammiversary main event

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 77 // 13 Jul 2019, 22:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An emotional Tessa Blanchard takes in all the respect from Impact Wrestling fans following her match with Sami Callihan. Despite the loss, she earned the respect of her peers and wrestling fans.

What's the story?

Two of the most popular athletes in Impact Wrestling today, Sami Callihan and Tessa Blanchard, left it all on the line as they headlined Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary, last Sunday night. In a video posted on YouTube by Impact Wrestling, both wrestlers took a moment to talk about the match and possibly hinted a rematch later in 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Callihan issued the open challenge to Tessa Blanchard for Slammiversary, to give the Knockout an opportunity to prove that she is on par and equal to any male athlete in Impact Wrestling. Impact Wrestling officials gave the ball over to Tessa and Callihan to close out Slammiversary in the main event, marking the first time ever in history that a Knockout headlined Slammiversary. Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard after a Piledriver. The performance by both wrestlers will go down as one of the best in Impact Wrestling history.

The heart of the matter

Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan took a moment to talk about their Slammiversary encounter that sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world and left Impact fans buzzing all over social media. Both gave each other an incredible level of respect and gratitude to each other. At the end of the video, both wrestlers leave a strong cliffhanger suggesting there may be a rematch down the road.

What's next?

The possibility of Tessa Blanchard wrestling Sami Callihan again 0is very high. The two put on an amazing match at Slammiversary that was well received by wrestling fans. The question is, where would the rematch take place? Logically, Bound for Glory would be your best option in terms of having a great match to attract viewership in October. We will have to wait and see.

Would you be interested in seeing Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan one more time? Let us know in the comment section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results.