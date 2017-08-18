GFW/Impact Wrestling News: New GFW World Heavyweight Champion crowned

GFW has a new World Champion.

Impact Wrestling ushers in a new era with a new champ!

What's the story?

During last night's GFW tapings in Orlando, Eli Drake was crowned as the brand new GFW World Heavyweight Champion during the Gauntlet for the Gold match.

In case you didn't know....

Jim Cornette returned to Impact Wrestling and promptly fired Bruce Prichard. He went on to assume Prichard's role as an on-air authority figure and announce a special "Gauntlet for the Gold" match to crown a new GFW World Heavyweight Champion.

A Gauntlet Match is similar to a battle royal. The bout begins with two competitors, then a new participant enters every 90 seconds. A competitor is eliminated by being thrown over the top rope. However, once the match is down to the final two combatants, the only way to win is by pinfall or submission.

Alberto El Patron was the most recent champion but was forced to vacate the title due to his recent suspension.

The heart of the matter

During last nights taping of Impact Wrestling in Orlando, Eli Drake won the Gauntlet for the Gold match to become the new GFW World Champion. Drake entered the match as the number one participant and Eddie Edwards was number two.

This win marks Eli Drake's very first World Championship victory. However, Eli had previously won the TNA King of the Mountain Championship.

What's next?

As previously noted, the Gauntlet for the Gold match will air as a part of next weeks GFW Impact Wrestling. The stars and staff of GFW are in Orlando through August 22nd, filming blocks of Impact Wrestling for future airing. This is a part of a 6-day stint of taping at the Impact Zone. It's also worth noting that all Impact Tapings in Orlando are free to attend, with special VIP packages available for purchase.

Authors take

From an outsiders perspective, it appears that GFW is taking some drastic, yet necessary, steps to improve their overall product. This seems like a commendable approach, in my opinion.

For years, I had given up on Impact. For one reason or another, I simply could not get interested enough to even invest two hours per week of my time to watch. With that said, I have started watching more and I do find myself getting more interested on a weekly basis.

Eli Drake is the perfect fit to lead the charge moving forward. He has been overlooked many times in the past and is certainly deserving of this opportunity.

