GFW Impact Wrestling Spoilers: Results of the July 5th tapings

Impact continues to roll on after their rebranding under GFW.

@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 News 07 Jul 2017, 04:00 IST

El Patron continues to stand tall, despite the numbers game of LAX

The July 5th taping of GFW Impact began with Orlando, Florida’s Mayor, Buddy Dyer, opening the show declaring July 5th in Orlando as “Impact Wrestling Day.” Mayor Dyer would go on to play the role of guest ring announcer for the first few matches.

Grado comes out with Joseph Park to ask Laurel Van Ness out on a date. According to Grado, he has visa problems and will be deported immediately unless he can obtain a green card through marriage. Before it can go any further, Kongo Kong interrupts and drags Van Ness to the back. Later on in the night, Grado attempts to marry Van Ness, but Kongo Kong carries her away yet again.

Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, and EC3 defeated Moose, Marafuji and Eddie Edwards

Sienna defeats Amber Nova in ten seconds, then calls out Karen Jarrett, demanding the respect she deserves. Allie runs in with a kendo stick, ala Slammiversary XV, followed by Laurel Van Ness, Rosemary, and Gail Kim.

After the brawl, Karen declares a Last Knockout Standing match between Rosemary and Sienna for the Knockouts Title. The match would take place later on in the night, with Rosemary losing after KM distracts her, causing her to fall off the apron through a table.

Super X Tournament:

Round 1: Tajiri Ishimori defeats Davey Richards

Round 2: Desmond Xavier defeats Drago

Bobby Lashley comes to the ring to cut a promo, saying that there has always been a pecking order no matter where he went and that the guys had to earn their spot. Impact doesn’t have such a thing, allowing newcomers to demand title shots on day one.

Lashley attempts to force Bruce Pritchard to declare him the number one contender, but Pritchard is followed out by Tyrus. Before he can respond, however, Matt Sydal runs to the ring to talk to Lashley. A fight ensues, and Sydal is left standing tall when the dust settles.

Trevor Lee cuts a promo wearing the X-Division belt, saying he’s found the “best wrestler in Mexico” to prove he’s a fighting champion. Mini-estrella wrestler, Octagoncinto, comes to the ring to fight Lee, who wrestles the entire match with the belt on.

Lee would lose via count out. Sonjay Dutt comes out to take back the belt, but Lee escapes. He would return later on to fight another opponent, Mumbai Cat. A switcheroo occurs during the match, with a second Mumbai Cat taking over after the first one is knocked out. Mumbai Cat pins Trevor Lee and is revealed to be Sonjay Dutt. Dutt challenges Lee to a ladder match at Destination X

El Hijo de Dos Caras, El Patron’s brother, wins his debut match against Mario Bokara, with El Patron and Paige watching from the side curtain.

Eli Drake, accompanied by Chris Adonis, heads to the ring for a match with Eddie Edwards, who was laid out in the back by Kongo Kong who is still upset over Grado’s marriage proposal. The match is scrapped.

EC3 defeats Moose in a split decision to become the new Impact Grand Champion.

Finally, a gauntlet match ends the show, with El Patron defeating LAX. Order of in-ring appearance is as follows: Homicide, Ortiz, Santana. LAX would beat down El Patron after the match, but Dos Caras and El Hijo de Dos Caras runs in to help El Patron. VOW comes out to help clear the ring and wrap up the night.

