5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (9th September 2021) – Massive brawl ends the show, Championships Stolen, Contract signed

Just 9 days away from IMPACT Wrestling's Victory Road pay-per-view, this week's episode featured an action-packed lineup. Tasha Steelz took on Rosemary in singles action as she and Savannah Evans had their eyes set on the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

X-Division champion Josh Alexander and challenger Chris Sabin were involved in the contract signing while Chris Bey and David Finlay faced off in a grudge match. Rich Swann battled Karl Anderson in the wild Bunkhouse Brawl.

The main event saw Moose battle fan-favourite Eddie Edwards in a hard-hitting bout. The number one contender for Christian's IMPACT World championship, Ace Austin, tried to scheme to gain an advantage over the champion.

#5 Knockout Tag Team Championships stolen, Rosemary defeated Tasha Steelz on IMPACT Wrestling

Ever since Tasha joined forces with Savannah Evans, her eyes have been set on reclaiming the Knockouts Tag Team titles. Last week, they attacked the reigning champions, Rosemary and Havok.

Coming into the match, Rosemary dominated early on and climbed to the top rope to inflict damage but a distraction on the outside caused by Savannah helped Tasha to change the momentum.

The Demon Assassin fought her way back into the match which led to some back and forth action between the two, ultimately leading to a spear from Rosemary for the win.

After the match, Tasha caused a distraction which caused Evans to attack Havok and Rosemary from behind while she stole the title belts. Later in the night, it was announced that Tasha and Savannah will be challenging Rosemary and Havok for the titles at Victory Road.

