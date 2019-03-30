Impact Wrestling Against All Odds results, video highlights, and analysis - 29 March 2019

After a two week absence, Brian Cage returned to take on the dangerous Killer Kross

It's been a wild ride on the way to Against All Odds. We saw Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie turn their backs on Brian Cage and the fans a few weeks back, much to the delight (maybe) of Killer Kross. Tonight, Kross would take on the Machine in a one-on-one matchup.

Also, after months and months of build, leading to Allie losing her soul and aligning with Su Yung and Father James Mitchell, Rosemary looked to return to the Undead Realm tonight to bring back the Bunny she loved so much. Would the Demon Assassin prevail, or would "He" be too much for the former Knockouts Champion to handle?

Speaking of the Knockouts Championship, the title would be on the line tonight as Jordynne Grace would face off against Taya Valkyrie. Last week, Grace earned a shot at Valkyrie when she defeated Tessa Blanchard in singles action. It was considered an upset victory then, but would she be able to defy the odds tonight?

Tonight would also see the in-ring debut of Scarlett Bordeaux as she took on the chauvinistic Glenn Gilberti, hoping to shut up the dirty dancing dynamo.

Finally, the opening segment featured another top-tier tag team contest between two of the greatest tag teams in all of professional wrestling. LAX looked to earn one more rematch against the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles recently. However, the Lucha Bros denied them on multiple occasions, forcing Ortiz and Santana to take matters into their own hands. Tonight, Fenix and Pentagon Jr. would answer the latest challenge from LAX; an Unsanctioned Street Fight.

LAX started off Against All Odds with an intense brawl

Konnan came out with LAX and spoke to both his team and the Lucha Bros about their recent actions. He said that they were all family to him, but he had warned them many times not to get too heated when it came to the titles. Neither team listened, and at this point, there was no turning back. They would continue to attack the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions until they got a rematch for the titles. However, tonight, they challenged Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to an Unsanctioned Street Fight.

Lucha Bros rushed the ring after a promo from Konnan. LAX quickly turned the tables, but the four men were quickly broken up by security. The champions were sent outside but quickly took out security with a handful of superkicks. LAX handled the guards inside, sending them all out to the ramp and launching the final one over the ropes.

As they turned around, they were met by chairs to the head launched by Pentagon and Fenix. The Lucha Bros set up two tables in opposite corners. They looked to powerbomb both men into the wood, but LAX countered and drove both champions into the tables.

Konnan entered the ring and directed traffic. LAX pulled both of the tag team champions into the middle of the ring, laying broken as Santana and Ortiz held the titles high above their heads.

