Bound For Glory 2020 was a fun show for the duration that it lasted, and there was a general feel-good factor to the whole thing, especially the ending. That said, Bound For Glory wasn't nearly as good as Slammiversary, the event that preceded it, because of a few major disappointing developments too.

#1 Best: James Storm, Swoggle & Daivari return at Bound for Glory 2020!

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet match had the right outcome with Rhino lasting through the competition and standing tall at the conclusion of Bound for Glory 2020. But what made the match so interesting and so very intriguing was the fact that James Storm, Daivari, and Swoggle made their return to IMPACT Wrestling at Bound for Glory. It remains to be seen what role they will play in the weeks and months that follow, but their surprise returns would have popped the audience if there had been an audience. Even so, their returns got people talking and made the already explosive match even more so.

It was the perfect way to kick off IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory and one can only hope that James Storm, in particular, will stay around for the long haul because he could be a very big player in the singles division or even the tag team division if the plan is for him to stick around. Many felt like this was the high point of the show, until the very end of the night when Rich Swann won the title.