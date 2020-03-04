IMPACT Wrestling expands Indian broadcast footprint with DSPORT

IMPACT Wrestling

One of the biggest pro-wrestling companies in the world today, IMPACT Wrestling recently announced a new television distribution deal with Discovery India, in a move that's bound to expand its reach in one of the most significant markets for the promotion.

IMPACT Wrestling used to broadcast its content on Sony before this development. As per the deal, Discovery will broadcast 12 monthly IMPACT Plus specials on two channels, namely DSPORT and DSPORT HD. This includes February's Sacrifice as well as March's Lockdown shows.

Ed Nordholm, the COO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, and IMPACT Wrestling President, had the following to say about the new agreement:

IMPACT Wrestling has always maintained a strong presence in India and the Indian sub-continent where our passionate fan base continues to grow. With our volume of events increasing over the last two years, there has been more demand for exclusive and original IMPACT Wrestling content in the market. We are excited to be partnering with Discovery India to launch our monthly IMPACT Plus specials on DSPORT and look forward to continued international growth and expansion opportunities.

IMPACT Wrestling creates around 300 hours of original content annually, and is home to world-renowned athletes like Tessa Blanchard, UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, and Rob Van Dam.

Discovery Communications India is a leading infotainment player in India, boasting an impressive portfolio of 14 channels that includes Discovery Channel, Discovery HD, Animal Planet, TLC, and many more.