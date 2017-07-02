Impact Wrestling News: Alberto El Patron loses valuable bag before Slammiversary

Alberto El Patron lost his belongings hours before his title-unification match at Slammiversary XV.

Alberto El Patron is set to compete in a high-profile championship matchup.

What’s the story?

Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio) reportedly lost a valuable bag hours before his title-unification match that is to take place at Slammiversary.

El Patron took to social media in order to address the issue, whilst criticising Aeromexico airlines for mishandling his valuable belongings.

@AeromexicoUSA @Aeromexico give back my bag. Funny how the valuable bag goes missing on a DIRECT flight?!? 4 hours still no sign. TERRIBLE. — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 1, 2017

Apparently, Alberto did, in fact, recover his belongings after a 4+ hour delay.

In case you didn’t know...

Alberto El Patron (real name- Jose Rodriguez) is all set to headline GFW’s (formerly known as Impact Wrestling) Slammiversary PPV in a title-unification bout against Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley.

GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron will be accompanied to the ring by his father, professional wrestling legend Dos Caras.

The heart of the matter:

Alberto El Patron boarded a direct flight to Orlando, Florida- the city where Slammiversary XV is set to go down.

Unfortunately, the airlines allegedly misplaced a valuable bag belonging to the Mexican star, which in turn led him to vent his disappointment regarding the same on social media-

“@AeromexicoUSA @Aeromexico give back my bag. Funny how the valuable bag goes missing on a DIRECT flight?!? 4 hours still no sign. TERRIBLE.”

The 40-year-old former WWE Champion is said to have recovered his bag and is all set to compete at Slammiversary.

What’s next?

GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron will compete against Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Lashley in a match that will see one of the two heavyweights walk away with both belts.

Slammiversary XV takes place at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd.

Author’s take:

Alberto El Patron has every right to express his disappointment here.

Nevertheless, the man has bigger things to worry about, come Slammiversary, as he’s going to have to face-off against Bobby Lashley, one of the most intimidating stars in professional wrestling today.