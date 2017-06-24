Impact Wrestling News: Bobby Lashley wants Donald Trump to be his cornerman at Slammiversary

Bobby Lashley wants Donald Trump in his corner at Slammiversary XV.

Bobby Lashley was cornered by Donald Trump at Wrestlemania 23.

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling issued a press release addressing Bobby Lashley’s Tweet to US President Donald Trump.

Well, it looks like I need to find a cornerman for Slammiversary? @realDonaldTrump? It won't be the 1st time! #reallegend https://t.co/7bX7GN5hJL — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 22, 2017

Lashley directed the aforementioned Tweet toward Trump, asking the latter to be in his corner at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary XV pay-per-view event that goes down on July 2nd.

In case you didn’t know...

Bobby Lashley famously competed at Wrestlemania 23 with Donald Trump in his corner against Umaga who was cornered by Vince McMahon. The aforementioned Wrestlemania 23 matchup is to date one of the most popular showdowns to have ever transpired on the grandest stage of them all.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Lashley would go on to defeat Umaga, following which Lashley, Trump and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin shaved Vince McMahon bald in the middle of the ring.

Donald Trump is now the President of the United States of America, and Lashley recently sent out an invite to the POTUS, requesting Trump to corner him at Slammiversary. Below are a few excerpts from Impact Wrestling’s statements regarding the same:

“IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Bobby Lashley made an unprecedented Presidential appeal on Thursday morning. Via Twitter, Lashley (@fightbobby) asked President Donald Trump to be in his corner for his title defense at Slammiversary on July 2, when Lashley puts the gold on the line against Alberto El Patron.”

“El Patron earlier this week announced that his father, legendary Mexican wrestler Dos Caras, will be in his corner at Slammiversary. Lashley asked Trump to join him at Slammiversary, which will be held on pay-per-view and filmed at the backlot of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando”

What’s next?

Slammiversary XV will air on PPV from the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd. The event will see Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley face GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron in a title-unification bout.

Author’s take

It’s intriguing to note that Alberto will be cornered by his father Dos Caras, who himself is a legendary professional wrestler.

Considering that, it’d be intriguing to see who corners Alberto’s opponent Lashley for the high-profile title-unification matchup. And by the way, the chances of the US Commander-In-Chief cornering Lashley appear bleak, to be honest.