Impact Wrestling News: First photos of the set for tapings in Mumbai released

India gets ready for the first ever television tapings of Impact Wrestling from Mumbai

by Prityush Haldar News 28 May 2017, 12:41 IST

Impact will become first North American Wrestling company to broadcast Flagship program from India

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling has revealed the first set of photos from their tapings scheduled in Mumbai for next week. The Impact tapings will be held at the Reliance MediaWorks Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai on the 30-31st May 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling issued a press statement back in March announcing that they would be taping a few episodes in India later in the year. The episodes would be in line with the angles building up to their annual grand event, Slammiversary.

The heart of the matter

The pictures were released just days before the tapings in Mumbai. Work is in full progress to deck the halls of the Reliance MediaWorks Studios with the best facilities to entertain the Indian fans. Some pictures depicted the unique Impact Wrestling ring being set up, while others portrayed the strobe lights being tested.

Impact Wrestling has undergone a massive makeover since Anthem Sports picked up the reins of the promotion from Dixie Carter. The tapings in Mumbai are targeted at the Indian market that has a lot of potential for expansion of the business. Some of the biggest stars of the company are being advertised for the tapings in India. This means that the Indian fans will have the chance to see the likes of Alberto El Patron, EC3, and Bobby Lashley in action.

What’s next?

The tapings will consist of four episodes that will be aired on Sony Six and distributed internationally to audiences worldwide. Jeff Jarrett, Chief Creative Officer, went on record to say that the shows would comprise of the buildup to the blockbuster 15th anniversary Slammiversary event scheduled for the second of July on pay-per-view.

Author's take

The tapings will make Impact Wrestling the first American wrestling company to hold television tapings in India. The tapings are a big game changer from the Indian perspective since the country has emerged as one of the most major markets for pro-wrestling in the world after only the United States and the United Kingdom.

