Impact Wrestling News: Former NXT star returns at Mexico TV tapings (Spoiler)

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling roster undergoes changes this week

Back in May of this year, Sportskeeda sat down with former Impact Wrestling star Mahabali Shera, and Shera revealed that he would be returning to Impact.

"Impact Wrestling was the first company to believe in me and give me an opportunity," Shera told Sportskeeda. "It's not just a company to me. I consider Impact Wrestling home. And why wouldn't you be happy when you're going back home again?"

Prior to re-signing with Impact, Shera had a brief stint in NXT, but he decided to leave the brand as he wanted to pursue other opportunities outside of wrestling like acting, while he was signed with WWE, but the company would not allow it.

Despite leaving NXT, Shera told Sportskeeda that he enjoyed his time with the brand.

"I only have good things to say about NXT," said Shera. "When I was there, I was happy. But everything in life happens for a reason. There are so many experienced coaches in the Performance Center who're all ready to impart knowledge, from the ring to promo classes. I'd never experienced something like this before NXT."

Mahabali Shera makes his return to Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling taped TV this week in Mexico City, and the tapings were noteworthy as we previously reported that LAX finished up with the company and fans anxiously await the Tag Team's next move.

Also at the tapings this week, Mahabali Shera made his long-awaited return to Impact Wrestling, and he appears to be allied with the Desi Hit Squad.

At the tapings, Shera made light work of Cody Deaner in his return match, and the fan who posted the above tweet joked that it took him longer to type up the tweet than the match itself, as Shera was able to defeat Deaner very quickly.

Are you looking forward to the Impact Wrestling return of Mahabali Shera? Let us know in the comment section!