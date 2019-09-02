Impact Wrestling News: Grado reveals the secrets behind his Monster's Ball Match with Abyss (Exclusive)

Grado went toe-to-toe with Abyss!

Over the last few weeks, we've spoken with the likes of Lio Rush, Mark Andrews, Chris Van Vliet and Fred Rosser, AKA Darren Young, on Dropkick DiSKussions, and Episode 5 did not disappoint when Grado came all the way from the 'tap end ae Stevenson' to chat with me at Rufus T Firefly in Glasgow.

The former Impact Wrestling star opened up about a dream match he had within the company - and how it came about!

Working with Abyss... Abyss is the most gentle giant! Love him. And do you know what? I got an opportunity. We were doing TV tapings at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We had six days and Abyss was meant to wrestle, the next night, in a match, in a Monster's Ball, and the wrestler had to pull out of it. They always say in wrestling, "Business is done at the bar." Right? I'm standing with JB [Jeremy Borash], Billy Corgan, Hurricane Helms and they're thinking, they're trying to book, "Who can we have in the Monster's Ball?"

"I'll do it. I'll f***ing do it. I'll do it no bother." They're all laughing and going, "Whatever." The next day, we turn up at TV tapings and get handed out our creative, and I'm like...

[HE STARES BLANKLY]

Hurricane Helms goes, "Monster's Ball, kid, you got it tonight." I go, "You're kidding me on, man," so we did it live on pay-per-view, it was January 2016, and I loved it. Monster's Ball match, came out and the rib on that was funny because Abyss is known for wearing a bumbag, right? He wears a fannypack all day, every day.

I mean, I wear one quite a lot, but the rib on that was funny because I come out dancing, opened a challenge, and he comes out and goes, "What kind of man wears a fannypack?" And I'm like, "You wear one every f***ing day!"

I always remember, he goes, "You like dancing? You wanna go to the ball? Let's go to the Monster's Ball!"

I've got goosebumps just thinking about it.

Grado also opened up about why the match was so special to him.

See when I was young, I believe I was the first ever guy to see a TNA show in Scotland. June 19th, 2002, they done Wednesday night pay-per-views and someone recorded the show for me on a Wednesday. This was before torrents and downloads, and I believe I'm the very first Scottish person that seen a TNA show - so for me to be involved in a Monster's Ball, a live show, was something else, man, I loved it.

Don't get me wrong, the Bound For Glory match I had was a f***ing nightmare but that's a totally different story.

