Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling announces exciting Fight Network UK developments

Impact Wrestling has an exciting development!

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling has just announced an exciting development concerning their recent UK broadcasting partnership with Fight Network UK with the news that their Impact Vs. UK show will air live tonight and that more top British wrestling will be broadcast on the channel.

In case you didn't know...

Impact Wrestling recently returned to the UK for the first time in several years for Wrestling MediaCon in Manchester, England. There they hosted a special Impact Wrestling Vs UK show where top stars from Impact did battle against the best the British Isles had to offer.

Some of the highlights of the show were LAX Vs. Jonny Storm and Jody Fleisch for the Impact World Tag Team Titles, Sami Callihan Vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Barbed Wire Baseball Bat Deathmatch and Su Yung Vs. Lana Austin.

The heart of the matter

If you like the sound of the Impact Wrestling VS UK show then worry not, not only is it available on Twitch on demand, but it's also going to be broadcast live on the Fight Network UK Sky TV Channel 455 from 9-11:30 tonight.

That isn't all of the good Fight Network UK news regarding Impact Wrestling though, especially for Impact fans in the UK as the channel as also announced that it will be broadcasting prominent indie promotion, Preston City Wrestling, every Saturday at 11 pm.

PCW owner Steven Fludder promises,

“Tune in each week and you will see global household names including Austin Aries, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Moose alongside some of best the UK has to offer with Grado, the UK Hooligans, Dave Mastiff, Lionheart, Danny Hope, Joey Hayes, Iestyn Rees, Viper and hundreds more in action."

What's next?

Impact's next big show is Bound for Glory towards the end of October and their weekly programming continues to build towards that, with two huge matches already announced.

On tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling we are also going to see Brian Cage Vs. Kongo Kong and the Lucha Bros vs The Cult of Lee.

