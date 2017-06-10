Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling viewership for first episode in India

Impact Wrestling put on a show for the fans in India. But was the trip to the Asian nation worth it when it comes to the numbers?

Alberto El Patron headlined this week’s episode.

What’s the story?

The viewership numbers for the episode of Impact Wrestling that aired this week are in. As per ShowbuzzDaily, the first episode of Impact Wrestling’s India tapings drew 318,000 viewers, that is an improvement from last week’s 287,000 viewers.

In case you didn’t know...

Impact Wrestling taped a few episodes over the course of a couple of days, May 30th and 31st, in Mumbai, India.

The promotion’s India tour served to garner them widespread publicity in India, with former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio aka Alberto El Patron and several other stars making the trip to the Asian nation.

The heart of the matter

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron successfully defend his belt against Chris Adonis (former WWE Superstar Chris Masters).

The first episode from Impact Wrestling’s tapings in India drew 318,000 viewers on POP TV. Below are the statistics for Impact Wrestling viewership for 2017 thus far-

January 5th: 290,000 viewers

January 12th: 277,000 viewers

January 19th: 310,000 viewers

January 26th: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd: 299,000 viewers

February 9th: 252,000 viewers

February 16th: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd: 293,000 viewers

March 9th: 292,000 viewers

March 16th: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd: 305,000 viewers

March 30th: 297,000 viewers

April 6th: 309,000 viewers

April 13th: 302,000 viewers

April 20th: 320,000 viewers

April 27th: 255,000 viewers

May 4th: 260,000 viewers

May 11th: 309,000 viewers

May 18th: 272,000 viewers

May 25th: 305,000 viewers

June 1st: 287,000 viewers

June 8th: 318,000 viewers

What’s next?

Impact Wrestling’s next episode airs on June 15th on POP TV and will feature the promotion’s top stars go toe-to-toe, in what will be the second part of Impact Wrestling tapings that went down in India.

Author’s take

It’s intriguing to note that Impact Wrestling did keep up their promise to their Indian fan-base by making the trip all the way over to the Land of the Seven Rivers- a promise that they’d previously failed to deliver on.

Nevertheless, the numbers in the US- the ones that matter the most to the promotion- haven’t shown much significant change, regardless of whether the tapings take place in Mumbai or Florida.

But with that being said, it’s noteworthy that veteran personalities such as El Patron, Scott Steiner and Bruce Prichard being brought into the Impact Wrestling fold, may help them gradually reclaim the promotion’s past glory.

