Impact Wrestling News: Killer Kross hints at departure from the company

Has Kross left the promotion for good?

What's the story?

Killer Kross took to Twitter earlier today and hinted that his time with Impact Wrestling might be coming to an end very soon.

In case you didn't know...

Killer Kross recently made news when word got out that he has asked for his release from Impact Wrestling. He confirmed this and revealed that he asked for a pay raise as he wanted to be paid what he was worth and because his personal situation had changed.

When he did ask for the pay raise, he was told to get a second job if he needed more money to take care of his personal situation. This infuriated Killer Kross who had this to say.

"Being told to go get another job by your job, that’s f*cked up. You’re struggling to make ends meet taking care of people, and the job that you can barely afford to have tells you to go get another job so you can keep that job. It’s like working at a corporation being told to go work at McDonald’s. It’s a weird feeling."

The heart of the matter

During an Impact Segment, Killer Kross was holding a man captive with his face covered - who Kross said was The Sandman - in a laundry closet. This infuriated Eddie Edwards who proceeded backstage to find Sandman but turns out it was not him. Killer Kross ambushed him but was beaten down by Edwards. He then goaded Edwards into beating him up some more.

Edwards then proceeded to essentially 'bite his face off' with blood all over him, showing a vicious side. Once this was tweeted out by Impact Wrestling, Killer Kross tweeted back the following.

Killer Kross has insinuated that his character has been killed off the show.

What's next?

If this is true, It'll be interesting to see where Killer Kross goes next. It should be an interesting road ahead.