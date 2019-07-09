×
Impact Wrestling News: LAX reportedly done with the company

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
09 Jul 2019, 07:52 IST

Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

Earlier today, we had breaking news with Johnny Impact leaving the company following his loss to Rich Swann at Slammiversary XVII. Now it appears that Impact Wrestling will be losing one of their prized tag teams, LAX.

In case you didn't know

Santana and Ortiz (LAX) have been a big part of Impact Wrestling's tag team division. The core group originally consisted of Konnan, Homicide and Hernandez. As the years went by, Santana and Ortiz would join the ranks in 2017 and would represent the colours of the Latin American Xchange for the remainder of their Impact Wrestling careers.

Altogether, the group has won TNA World Tag Titles, NWA World Tag Titles on two occasions, the GFW Tag Team Titles and the Impact Wrestling Tag Team titles on four occasions.

The heart of the matter

We saw at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary XVII, The North (Ethan Paige and Josh Alexander) defeated The Rasicalz and LAX in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

During the match, Santana suffered an injury. This was done as an angle to write off LAX from Impact Wrestling entirely, as reported by The Wrestling Observer. This is indeed the end of an era for Impact Wrestling, as the team of LAX has been a major part of the tag team division for many years.

What's next?

The wrestling floodgates are wide open for both Santana and Ortiz. You have the WWE, particularly the NXT brand, that would make for a great home for LAX. Then you have AEW, where Cody and his crew are looking to build up the AEW Tag Team Division.

Adding LAX to their roster would be a huge momentum booster for their promotion.

Where would you like to see Santana and Ortiz? Let us know in the comments section below!

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

