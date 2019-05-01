×
Impact Wrestling News: Massive match teased between current champion & WWE legend

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
391   //    01 May 2019, 22:26 IST

Is Cage vs. Shamrock currently in the works?
Is Cage vs. Shamrock currently in the works?

What's the story?

So, this past weekend at Rebellion (read the highlights here), we saw Brian Cage become the Impact Wrestling World Champion after defeating Johnny Impact in a singles match. But we all know that when you become the champ, it comes with a target on your back.

Currently, the Champion is in a war of words with WWE and UFC legend Ken Shamrock on Twitter. A dream match is being teased between the two top superstars.

In case you didn't know...

Ken Shamrock, in addition to all his accolades in WWE and the UFC, was also the inaugural NWA TNA World Heavyweight Champion for the wrestling promotion. Therefore a return to the company would not be out of the realm of possibility for the man.

As for Brian Cage, after making a name for himself in Lucha Underground, he's been taking Impact Wrestling by storm. A long feud with Johnny Impact culminated with Cage picking up the world title. He would then be confronted by none other than Michael Elgin.

The heart of the matter

Scott D'Amore, one of the central figures in Impact Wrestling management first teased the idea of a feud between the two men, with the following Tweet. As one would expect, the buzz began to build!

Ken Shamrock would then respond to the Tweet and make it clear that he was interested in such a contest. Of course, he also proclaimed that he would come out on top during such an affair:

Brian Cage is not someone who'll take a challenge lying down and he said the following in response:

What's next?

If Ken Shamrock does return, he would straight away earn a spot for himself at Slammiversary or Bound For Glory, because of the eyeballs he would attract. Impact Wrestling has been on a roll and this would be quite the coup. It could even counteract Eli Drake's loss from the current roster.

