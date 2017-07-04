Impact Wrestling News: New Logo for “GFW Impact Wrestling”

A subtle logo for a big change

GFW has been incoporated into the TNA logo

What’s the Story?

Impact Wrestling was recently renamed Global Force Wrestling, yet their TV show on Pop TV will retain the name “Impact.”

Now, GFW has updated their logo for their TV show by incorporating the letters “GFW” at the top of the Impact Wrestling logo and have made it their profile picture for their Twitter account.

In case you didn’t know....

News broke last week that Impact Wrestling would officially be known as Global Force Wrestling going forward. Jeff Jarrett, the founder of both GFW and Impact Wrestling, was reported as the new creative head of the company.

This was a result of Impact Wrestling formally acquiring the rights to Global Force Wrestling two weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

Impact has gone through several name changes over the years and this latest one marks the third time. Their initial name from 2002 was NWA: Total Nonstop Action, which later became Total Nonstop Action Wrestling to Impact Wrestling earlier this year.

Their decision to rebrand the company after doing so a few months earlier caused many fans to speculate whether it will mean a revamping of the current product of Impact Wrestling.

What’s next?

Tune in this Thursday on Pop TV to see the first episode of GFW Impact Wrestling. It will feature Alberto El Patron’s first appearance as the new Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion as well as several other stars from the promotion.

Author’s take

The addition of GFW to the Impact Wrestling logo was a nice way to get around creating a completely different logo.

The company’s rebranding and their Slammiversary pay-per-view have fans talking about the promotion. Their show this Thursday could be a big indicator of what is to come for the promotion in the future.