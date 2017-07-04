Impact Wrestling News: Pro Wrestling legend suffers injury at Slammiversary

The future Impact Hall of Famer learned the truth about thumbtacks this past Sunday night.

Borash suffered minor hand injuries at the event

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XV was a great success for the company formerly known as TNA, but the pay-per-view was not without its casualties. One of the highlights of the night saw Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park take on and defeat Josh Matthews and Scott Steiner, with Park (as Abyss) pinning Mathews for the victory.

PWInsider reports however that Borash was injured in the finish of the match, which saw him hit a top rope splash onto Matthews, who was lying prone on thumbtacks.

In case you didn’t know...

The feud between Jeremy Borash and Josh Matthews has been one of the major stories of Impact Wrestling in 2017. The two were criticised heavily for their overbearing arguing and the way it was detracting from the in-ring action, with matters not helped by Matthews reneging on a stipulation to leave.

After months of bickering, the two were booked in a tag team match for Slammiversary, with Joseph Park and Scott Steiner acting as their tag team partners, respectively. Many expected the match to be something of a car crash, but the four men exceeded expectations to put on one of the most entertaining matches of the entire evening.

The heart of the matter

The finish of the match saw Joseph Park turn back into Abyss before giving Matthews a Black Hole Slam onto thumbtacks before Borash came flying off the top rope with a splash onto the fallen Matthews.

Hope Jeremy has feeling in his wrists this morning https://t.co/A7iNi0wk9h — rovert (@SoDuTw) July 3, 2017

PWInsider is reporting that as a result of this splash, Borash suffered between 25 and 35 puncture wounds on his wrists and palms. JB received medical attention immediately following the match, which led to his hands being taped up.

Borash has since posted a photo on Twitter of the wounds he suffered performing the move, and the picture is not pretty. JB added the caption ‘connect the dots’ to the photo, and you can clearly see why.

What’s next?

Despite the fairly gruesome nature of the injury, Borash isn’t expected to miss any time with the company. Impact Wrestling will be taping new television content this week, and PWInsider is reporting that both Borash and Matthews will return to commentary duties for those shows.

Author’s take

The tag match that saw Borash and Park overcome Matthews and Steiner was far more entertaining than it had any right to be. The appearances by Shark Boy and James Mitchell were particularly exciting, and the finish was visually impressive, to say the least.

Borash couldn’t have expected anything other than puncture wounds when performing the move. Hopefully, this marks the end of the feud, and the focus can return to what happens inside the ring.