Impact Wrestling News: Real reason why RVD refuses to wrestle a female star

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 458 // 06 Sep 2019, 03:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RVD.

Rob Van Dam will go down as one of the greatest innovators in the pro wrestling. The Whole F'n Show has been in the business since 1990 and is still an active competitor for Impact Wrestling at the age of 48.

RVD was recently interviewed by WrestlingEpicenter during which the former WWE Champion opened up on various topics ranging from his return to Impact Wrestling, his move-set, and intergender wrestling, among other things.

The former ECW Champion admitted that while intergender wrestling is fun to watch, he would not want to compete against a female wrestler.

He explained:

“I think it is fun to watch and that it is interesting. At the same time, I, personally, don’t want to wrestle a female. (laughs) Chyna did it, right? It was impressive. She was a big strong woman and she was wrestling dudes! As long as it feels true to the story of a woman fighting a man. But, when it gets really silly, then it is too much for me. I, personally, from a competitive spirit never liked when celebrities came into wrestling and made it look easy… Jeremy Piven doing a cross-body off the top rope. Jay Leno, the wrestler.

Things like that have always hurt my competitive side. I saw a girl, a gif on social media, she grabbed two young dudes and they were buds, she grabbed both of them by the ***** and suplexed them like the Joey Ryan spot. That is the kind of thing that is the new age, Let's see what we can do if it isn’t about protecting the business. I know it is over. I know the crowd is reacting. But, it is for them… It is not for me. In other words, I’d wrestle a ***** as long as I could beat the hell out of her! (laughs)” H/t Credit: WrestlingEpicenter

RVD returned to Impact Wrestling earlier this year and is currently promoting the company and its shows. He made a surprise appearance at the Raw Reunion show for WWE on July 22nd despite being under contract with Impact.

RVD's stance towards intergender wrestling is interesting to note as the veteran is part of a promotion that very recently pushed a very impressive intergender storyline. The feud between Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan produced some great matches and moments and the company looks to continue in the same vein going forward.

As for RVD, tune into the Impact Zone if you wish to see him in action.