Impact Wrestling (TNA) news: Reby Hardy alleges that Impact Wrestling broke child labor laws

Queen Rebecca claims that Impact Wrestling broke child labor laws by not including Maxel in their contract documentation.

19 Mar 2017

Reby Sky makes a huge claim against her former employers

What’s the story?

Reby Hardy has levied stinging accusations against Impact Wrestling, accusing the company of breaking television child labour laws by employing the services of her son Maxel Hardy without signing any legal documents that’d permit the company to use him as an on-screen character.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy conceptualised the ‘Broken Hardy’ gimmick last year, which turned out to be one of the most one of the most innovative and popular things over the past few years, in the world of professional wrestling.

However, after Impact Wrestling’s recent change of ownership, new owners ‘Anthem Sports and Entertainment’ failed to reach a suitable business agreement with the Hardy family, after which both parties went their separate ways.

The heart of the matter:

The ongoing legal battle over the intellectual usage rights of the ‘Broken Hardy’ gimmick has seen Hardy family matriarch Reby Sky accuse her former employers of more than a couple misgivings.

Here are her tweets about Impact Wrestling’s usage of Maxel on TV:

Fun facts ! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

...anything about my kid can pull a Maddox & dump your BS load elsewhere. Thanks — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 19, 2017

Apart from calling out Impact for allegedly misusing her son as a part of the company’s storyline, Sky also stated that TNA never had Senor Benjamin (her real-life father) under a written contract.

Fun facts ! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Furthermore, she clarified that her accusations were directed solely toward the new management and not towards former TNA owner Dixie Carter and co.

What’s next?

The Hardys are currently performing for ROH (Ring Of Honor) where they presently hold the ROH world tag-team titles.

Author’s take:

It’s essential to note that the vast majority of her accusations against Impact, especially the ones regarding the Hardy’s rights over the ‘Broken’ ploy, are more than justified. The Broken Hardys gimmick is Matt’s brainchild - plain and simple.

However, Reby Sky’s claims of Impact breaking child labour laws seem to be baseless since she herself claimed that Dixie Carter and the company’s old management always ensured that Maxel was provided a safe and well-protected environment.

Maxel was 100% safe & well protected at all times. Dixie & Universal made sure of that. Not sure new mgmt would have; PART of reason we left — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 19, 2017

. @StevenSupparits the environment was 100% safe & child friendly. THAT DOES NOT GIVE THEM RIGHT TO AIR WITHOUT PROPER PAPERWORK. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 19, 2017

Here’s wishing the Hardy family good luck in their future endeavours. All hail king Maxel!

