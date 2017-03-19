Write an Article

Impact Wrestling (TNA) news: Reby Hardy alleges that Impact Wrestling broke child labor laws

Queen Rebecca claims that Impact Wrestling broke child labor laws by not including Maxel in their contract documentation.

by Johny Payne @johny_payne
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 19:48 IST
Reby Sky makes a huge claim against her former employers

What’s the story?

Reby Hardy has levied stinging accusations against Impact Wrestling, accusing the company of breaking television child labour laws by employing the services of her son Maxel Hardy without signing any legal documents that’d permit the company to use him as an on-screen character. 

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy conceptualised the ‘Broken Hardy’ gimmick last year, which turned out to be one of the most one of the most innovative and popular things over the past few years, in the world of professional wrestling.

However, after Impact Wrestling’s recent change of ownership, new owners ‘Anthem Sports and Entertainment’ failed to reach a suitable business agreement with the Hardy family, after which both parties went their separate ways. 

The heart of the matter:

The ongoing legal battle over the intellectual usage rights of the ‘Broken Hardy’ gimmick has seen Hardy family matriarch Reby Sky accuse her former employers of more than a couple misgivings.

Here are her tweets about Impact Wrestling’s usage of Maxel on TV:

Apart from calling out Impact for allegedly misusing her son as a part of the company’s storyline, Sky also stated that TNA never had Senor Benjamin (her real-life father) under a written contract.

Furthermore, she clarified that her accusations were directed solely toward the new management and not towards former TNA owner Dixie Carter and co. 

What’s next?

The Hardys are currently performing for ROH (Ring Of Honor) where they presently hold the ROH world tag-team titles.

Author’s take:

It’s essential to note that the vast majority of her accusations against Impact, especially the ones regarding the Hardy’s rights over the ‘Broken’ ploy, are more than justified. The Broken Hardys gimmick is Matt’s brainchild - plain and simple.

However, Reby Sky’s claims of Impact breaking child labour laws seem to be baseless since she herself claimed that Dixie Carter and the company’s old management always ensured that Maxel was provided a safe and well-protected environment. 

Here’s wishing the Hardy family good luck in their future endeavours. All hail king Maxel!

